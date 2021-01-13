Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.31 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,822 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 146,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.88. 74,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,901. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $52.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.