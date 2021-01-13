Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $14.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $14,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,657,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 117,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 94,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 42,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 154,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,623. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.21.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.