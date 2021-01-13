Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $7.74 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises about 1.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,457. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day moving average of $141.60. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

