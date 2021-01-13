Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for about 1.4% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in IQVIA by 29.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 81,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

IQVIA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $192.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 209.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

