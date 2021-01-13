Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $1.26 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $925,000.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $3.20 on Wednesday, hitting $296.55. 2,862,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,398,147. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.44. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.55 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.23.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

