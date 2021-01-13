Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 4,331 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $33,864,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $11,170,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,080,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 288,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 81,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $7,778,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.61. 178,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.