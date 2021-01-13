Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 479 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.19.

In other news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $294.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,051. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.49. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

