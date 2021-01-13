Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.27% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000.

FDIS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.88. The company had a trading volume of 156,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,044. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.20.

