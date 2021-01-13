Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

ARKK stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,155,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,614,688. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.48. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.64.

