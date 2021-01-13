Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,587,000 after buying an additional 3,038,699 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $71,562,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,512,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $26,095,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,715,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,222,576. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $52.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

