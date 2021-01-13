Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,000 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,642,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,530 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after acquiring an additional 403,281 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 746,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,768,000 after acquiring an additional 287,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.57.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,158.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $10,435,338.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,584,960.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.66. 1,178,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.