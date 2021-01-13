Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,143 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,124,000 after purchasing an additional 584,871 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Copart by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,272,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Copart by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,860,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,421,000 after purchasing an additional 153,697 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Copart by 1.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,369,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 48.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,745,000 after purchasing an additional 428,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.10. 799,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,192. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

