Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,936 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.63. The company had a trading volume of 624,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,789. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $92.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average is $83.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.