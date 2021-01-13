Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,936 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,258,000 after purchasing an additional 138,992 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,819,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,977,000 after purchasing an additional 101,839 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,949,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,167,000 after purchasing an additional 111,210 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,586,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,910,000 after purchasing an additional 58,813 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.63. The company had a trading volume of 624,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,789. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $92.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average is $83.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.