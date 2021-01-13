Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,603,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,780 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 443.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 100,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 287.7% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,876. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $62.20.

