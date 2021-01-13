Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 101,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 74,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

CEF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 433,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,748. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

