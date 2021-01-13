Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Short Interest Up 175.7% in December

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 175.7% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TYHT opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Shineco has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 27.99%.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

