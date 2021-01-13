ShipChain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $109.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. ShipChain has a market cap of $799,397.40 and approximately $109.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 118.6% higher against the dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00044363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00394359 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00042541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,512.68 or 0.04359789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.