ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $134.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ShockWave Medical traded as high as $125.85 and last traded at $125.16, with a volume of 762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.62.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $292,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 7,119 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $562,472.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $213,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 453,557 shares of company stock worth $41,634,524. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 545.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 177,916 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 8.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth $418,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 0.83.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

