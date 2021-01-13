Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 226.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Shopify by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target for the company. 140166 started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,058.93.

NYSE SHOP traded up $11.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,199.82. The company had a trading volume of 688,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,058. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,124.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1,028.47. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,285.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,966.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

