Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Sosandar Plc (SOS.L) (LON:SOS)

Sosandar Plc (SOS.L) (LON:SOS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Sosandar Plc (SOS.L) stock traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 16.40 ($0.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,411,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,405. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Sosandar Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 30.98 ($0.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £31.53 million and a P/E ratio of -4.82.

Sosandar Plc (SOS.L) Company Profile

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, and scarves and gloves for women.

