Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Sosandar Plc (SOS.L) (LON:SOS)

Sosandar Plc (SOS.L) (LON:SOS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.
Sosandar Plc (SOS.L) stock traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 16.40 ($0.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,411,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,405. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Sosandar Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 30.98 ($0.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £31.53 million and a P/E ratio of -4.82.
Sosandar Plc (SOS.L) Company Profile
