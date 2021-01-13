Short Interest in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Rises By 148.4%

AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 148.4% from the December 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.70. 2,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,800. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67. AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $28.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

