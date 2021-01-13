Short Interest in Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Decreases By 50.0%

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BNKL opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. Bionik Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Get Bionik Laboratories alerts:

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Bionik Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1,419.25% and a negative return on equity of 75.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bionik Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion WRIST, a rehabilitation device that enables clinicians to deliver optimum intensive sensor motor wrist and forearm therapy to patients with neurological conditions.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Bionik Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionik Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.