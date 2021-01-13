Short Interest in BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Decreases By 53.4%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the December 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHKLY opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. BOC Hong Kong has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $74.80. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.89.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BOC Hong Kong in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

