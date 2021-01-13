Short Interest in Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) Decreases By 50.0%

Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cassiopea stock remained flat at $$48.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.54. Cassiopea has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $59.00.
About Cassiopea
