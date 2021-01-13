Short Interest in Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Increases By 155.9%

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, an increase of 155.9% from the December 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,149,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CHOOF opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Choom has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

Get Choom alerts:

About Choom

Choom Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of cannabis. As of June 30, 2020, the company operates two medical and two coaching clinics under the name Concord Medical Centre; and 13 retail stores. The company was formerly known as Standard Graphite Corporation and changed its name to Choom Holdings Inc in November 2017.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Choom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.