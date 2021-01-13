Short Interest in Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Declines By 57.1%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COIHY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Croda International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

COIHY traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.14. 8,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,447. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Croda International has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $46.29.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

