Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Drops By 90.9%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,519,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,619. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

