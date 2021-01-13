Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Rises By 103.4%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 103.4% from the December 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 362.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ELEZF remained flat at $$27.60 on Wednesday. Endesa has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

