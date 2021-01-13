Short Interest in Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Drops By 50.0%

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EQFN remained flat at $$11.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. Equitable Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51.

Get Equitable Financial alerts:

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter.

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers consumer, commercial, and agriculture loans; home loans; checking and savings accounts; and financial planning and retirement services.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.