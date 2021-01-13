Short Interest in Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Decreases By 50.0%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 767,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fire & Flower in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of FFLWF stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. 511,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,286. Fire & Flower has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It also provides brand licensing and consulting services to licensed cannabis retail stores in Ontario.

