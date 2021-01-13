Short Interest in Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Declines By 89.1%

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
FXBY remained flat at $$2.30 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. Foxby has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.35.
