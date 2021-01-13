Short Interest in Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Declines By 89.1%

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FXBY remained flat at $$2.30 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. Foxby has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

About Foxby

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

