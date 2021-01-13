Short Interest in Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Rises By 140.0%

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,363,300 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the December 15th total of 984,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPRF remained flat at $$0.48 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. Gentera has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $0.48.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

