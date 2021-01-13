Short Interest in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Rises By 152.4%

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 152.4% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 million, a PE ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $3.90.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.
GigaMedia Company Profile
GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
