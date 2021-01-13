Short Interest in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Rises By 152.4%

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 152.4% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 million, a PE ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.78% of GigaMedia worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.