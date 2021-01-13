Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Grows By 160.3%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,400 shares, a growth of 160.3% from the December 15th total of 238,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,028,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,724,000 after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,169,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,204,000 after purchasing an additional 140,901 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 543,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 47,867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 47,591 shares in the last quarter.

