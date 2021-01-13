Short Interest in Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) Expands By 153.0%

Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 153.0% from the December 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares during the period.

NASDAQ YLCO opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $20.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

