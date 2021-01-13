Short Interest in Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Rises By 107.4%

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,300 shares, an increase of 107.4% from the December 15th total of 164,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNSBF remained flat at $$29.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Company Profile

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplantations and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, transplant rejection, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

