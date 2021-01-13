Short Interest in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Increases By 144.5%

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 144.5% from the December 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ HHR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,244. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 0.52. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62. The business had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that HeadHunter Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HHR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 40,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.