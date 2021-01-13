Short Interest in Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Declines By 91.2%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the December 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Informa has an average rating of “Buy”.

IFJPY traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,436. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. Informa has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $23.02.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

