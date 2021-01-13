Short Interest in ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Grows By 158.7%

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 158.7% from the December 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ITMPF opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. ITM Power has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $8.17.

ITMPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Investec upgraded shares of ITM Power to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

