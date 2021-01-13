Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Expands By 143.8%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 143.8% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HPI traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. 319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,728. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.