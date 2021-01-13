Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Expands By 143.8%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 143.8% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HPI traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. 319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,728. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Article: Front-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.