Short Interest in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Expands By 138.3%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 138.3% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. Lexaria Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 26.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Christopher Bunka acquired 195,500 shares of Lexaria Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries.

