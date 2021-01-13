Short Interest in Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Expands By 154.5%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 154.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NWITY opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Network International has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43.

Get Network International alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Network International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Monday.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.