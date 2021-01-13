Short Interest in Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) Increases By 154.4%

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 154.4% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OSN opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ossen Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.

Get Ossen Innovation alerts:

About Ossen Innovation

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used in precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Ossen Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ossen Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.