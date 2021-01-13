Short Interest in Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) Increases By 154.4%

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 154.4% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of OSN opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ossen Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.
About Ossen Innovation
Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Ossen Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ossen Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.