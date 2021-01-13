Short Interest in Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Expands By 153.7%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 153.7% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on RLLWF. Morgan Stanley cut Reliance Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group cut Reliance Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reliance Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of RLLWF opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Reliance Worldwide has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

