Short Interest in Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Increases By 112.0%

Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,300 shares, a growth of 112.0% from the December 15th total of 235,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROGFF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. 33,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,862. Roxgold has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

Get Roxgold alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Roxgold in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.