Short Interest in Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Expands By 150.0%

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SVIN stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.51. Scheid Vineyards has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10.

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter.

Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. It operates 10 vineyards having 29 varieties of grapes covering approximately 4,200 acres. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

