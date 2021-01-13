Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Rises By 106.5%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the December 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,992,000.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSF traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.08. The stock had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.56. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $157.08.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.