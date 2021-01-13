Short Interest in Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Rises By 150.9%

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a growth of 150.9% from the December 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,307,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SMEV stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

