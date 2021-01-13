Short Interest in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) Grows By 140.9%

SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, an increase of 140.9% from the December 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SINA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SINA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SINA by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SINA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SINA by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SINA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SINA shares. ValuEngine raised SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SINA opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.16. SINA has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $45.68.

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

